Since the appointment of Shubman Gill as Test captain, cricket fans have started drawing comparisons with Rohit Sharma. Clarke stated that the retirements of Rohit and Virat Kohli have left a huge void in the Indian team, but that doesn't mean a new captain is the worst thing for India

Michael Clarke (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Ind vs Eng Test series: Michael Clarke feels Team India is in safe hands ahead of five Tests x 00:00

Former Australian cricketer, Michael Clarke, feels that Team India is in the safe hands and has enough talent to defeat England in the upcoming Test series. India will lock horns against England for a five-match Test series, starting from June 20 at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground.

"I also saw no Shami(Mohammed) in the squad as well. I think him missing the Australian series was huge, and if he and a fit Bumrah was in Australia then it would have been a very different series. But then India has huge talent. You know, I think talent-wise, India will always be in safe hands. It's just how soon can some of these players make a mark in this series. Five test matches in England is tough, tough cricket, and they need to be conscious of that," Clarke told Revsportz.

Additionally, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in all five matches. Considering his workload management, Team India's think tank will likely make him play only three Tests.

Speaking on Bumrah's feature, "The main thing for me, though, is the Indian bowling attack. So we're all aware that Bumrah (Jasprit) is not going to play five tests. So, which test matches is he going to play? Does he play the first three in a row? You win this series, and the last two will not matter. I don't think that's going to be the case. I think it's going to have to be spaced out because the reason he's not going to play five is for his body," said the 44-year-old.

Since the appointment of Shubman Gill as Test captain, cricket fans have started drawing comparisons with Rohit Sharma. Clarke stated that the retirements of Rohit and Virat Kohli have left a huge void in the Indian team, but that doesn't mean a new captain is the worst thing for India.

"I do give them a chance, but it's a lot more inexperienced team than the one I expected it to be on a plane to England. Having no Rohit Sharma, no Virat Kohli is huge. Players come, players go, people retire, and the game moves on. So, that does not mean a new captain is the worst thing for India. I'm not saying that. Somebody retires, and that gives somebody else an opportunity," said the veteran of 115 Test matches.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

(With ANI Inputs)