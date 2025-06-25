Ex-India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes two-ton hero Rishabh can surpass former skipper Rahul’s mark of most Test tons (six) by an Indian in England

India’s Rishabh Pant celebrates his second century of the match against England in Leeds on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

After India vice-captain Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match on Monday, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded the wicketkeeper-batter’s batting feats, saying by end of the five-match series Pant could surpass ex-skipper and coach Rahul Dravid in the list of most Test hundreds by Indians on English soil.

After slamming an outstanding 134 in the first innings, Pant continued his magnificent form as he notched up his eighth Test century in the second innings 118 off 140 on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley.

Sanjay Manjrekar

Meanwhile, Pant became the seventh Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test match, joining an elite list of players featuring Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (three times), Rahul Dravid (twice), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma.

“When you look at all of Rishabh Pant’s achievements, the first instinct is to think of him purely as a batter, and understandably so. Because when you’re talking about batting exploits in England, scoring twin hundreds, the names he’s being compared with are legends like Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Unbelievable for a ’keeper

“But here’s the remarkable part — he’s also a wicketkeeper. That’s what makes it almost unbelievable. I know someone like Kumar Sangakkara had a phenomenal batting record, but he wasn’t quite the keeper that Rishabh Pant is,” Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

With his two centuries in Headingley Tests, Pant’s tally of Test tons in England reached four, just two shy of Dravid. “Pant is India’s first and last choice as a wicketkeeper in this Test side — and that says a lot. Now, if you look at the numbers — most hundreds by Indians in Tests in England — Rahul Dravid leads with six. And suddenly, you have Pant’s name in that same elite bracket. And there’s a nice little twist — there are two Rahul’s in this story.

Near-perfect start for Pant

“You’ve got KL Rahul, and you’ve got Rishabh Pant. Who knows, by the time this series is done, Pant could match or even surpass Rahul Dravid. There are still four Tests to go in this series — that’s potentially eight innings for Pant. And he’s already started in near-perfect fashion,” he added.

Pant, who was later dismissed for 118 off 140 balls in the second innings, along with KL Rahul, who was also impressive with the bat in the first innings, made it count with his ninth Test century, led India’s charge with the bat to put the tourists in a decent position with one day remaining in Leeds.

