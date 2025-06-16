Kuldeep’s Test career in overseas conditions, particularly in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, has been limited. He has featured in only two matches across these regions and went wicketless in his sole appearance in England back in 2018, bowling just nine overs

Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Following his recent retirement from Test cricket, Rohit Sharma’s presence is missed not just on the field but also off it, most notably, on the team bus. However, the former skipper’s familiar seat no longer lies vacant.

India’s premier wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, has now taken over that spot ahead of the much-anticipated five-match Test series against England, which begins on June 20.

With Shubman Gill appointed as India’s new Test captain, the transition marks a new era in Indian cricket. But amid the changes, there’s a small yet telling shift in the team’s dynamics, Kuldeep occupying Rohit’s old seat on the team bus.

Speaking to the media ahead of the series, Kuldeep explained the reasoning behind his choice of seat, emphasising the importance of strategic conversations with fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who sits next to Rohit’s former spot.

“Uspe main baithta hu (I sit there). I can never take Rohit bhai's place. It's just that I am spending more time with Jaddu bhai. It's important as a spinner for me because Ash bhai is not there. I have learnt a lot from him. When I started my cricket, I have played with both of them. Very lucky to have Jadeja as my spin partner. I am enjoying it,” said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep’s Test career in overseas conditions, particularly in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, has been limited. He has featured in only two matches across these regions and went wicketless in his sole appearance in England back in 2018, bowling just nine overs.

However, with Ravichandran Ashwin stepping away from Test duties, the door might finally open wider for Kuldeep’s inclusion in the playing XI. The team management now faces a selection dilemma, whether to go with the dependable all-round abilities of Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom offer batting depth, or to opt for Kuldeep’s wicket-taking prowess, especially on tracks that may aid spin, such as at Lord’s or The Oval.

Kuldeep’s variation and attacking mindset could prove vital against England’s aggressive top order, particularly under Bazball tactics. However, with the team also balancing workload, pitch conditions, and the need for a deeper batting line-up, selecting the right spinner will be a strategic decision.