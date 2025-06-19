Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng Test series Sachin Tendulkar tips Shubman Gill ahead of first captaincy assignment

Ind vs Eng Test series: Sachin Tendulkar tips Shubman Gill ahead of first captaincy assignment

Updated on: 19 June,2025 07:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Being a Test captain is no easy task, and Sachin Tendulkar is well aware of the pressures that come with leading India. Adding to the challenge, Team India also face a major concern over the availability of their lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah

Ind vs Eng Test series: Sachin Tendulkar tips Shubman Gill ahead of first captaincy assignment

Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng Test series: Sachin Tendulkar tips Shubman Gill ahead of first captaincy assignment
x
00:00

Team India is all set to lock horns against England under the leadership of newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old has been appointed as the captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format. Rishabh Pant is the new vice-captain of the Indian team.

Following the appointment of a new skipper, legendary Team India batsman, Sachin Tendulkar said, "I think he [Gill] has to be given time. He has to be supported".


Being a Test captain of a team is not an easy task, and Tendulkar is well aware of the challenges that the Indian skipper faces. Despite several opinions from various quarters, Tendulkar wants Gill to stay focused on the team's plan.


"I feel there are going to be a lot of opinions that 'he should do this and he should do that'. And all those kind of things will come into play. But what he should be focused on is, what is the team's plan. What was the discussion in the dressing room. And is it going according to that?," said the veteran of 200 Test matches.

"And all the decisions that are being made, are being made in the interest of the team or not, is what he should be thinking of...not the outside world where someone feels that he is being too attacking or he is being too defensive and all that. Those are opinions and people will give opinions," he added.

Additionally, Team India will also face a major concern when it comes to the feature of their lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The speedster was advised not to play in consecutive Test matches due to his workload management. Sai Sudharsan will be one of the top players to watch out for during the series. The left-hander has delivered stunning performances in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

India’s squad for first Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England Test series India vs England sachin tendulkar Shubman Gill india Team India england sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK