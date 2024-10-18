Twenty-three wickets in eight innings at an average below 20 and a strike rate under 40 are as good as it gets for O’Rourke, who claimed 4-22 in Bangalore

NZ pacer William O’Rourke on Day Two against India in Bangalore yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IND vs NZ 1st Test: William O'Rourke’s pace prowess sets Chinnaswamy alight x 00:00

Southee, Boult, Wagner, and Jamieson were not Garner, Holding, Roberts, and Marshall but they were instrumental in taking New Zealand to the first-ever World Test Championship title in 2021.

Three years later, Southee is only a shade of the bowler that he once was, Boult is busy growing his superannuation fund on the franchise cricket circuit, the lion-hearted Wagner has retired, and Jameison’s 6 feet 8-inch frame is not coping with the demands of fast bowling.

Henry finds his ally

The reliable Matt Henry who turns 33 in December is now well and truly the leader of the Black Caps attack, but in young William O’Rourke, Henry has found an able ally.

Fast bowling is in O’Rourke’s blood. His dad Patrick too was a pace bowler and played 29 first-class games for Wellington from 1989 to 1993, picking up 89 wickets. When his playing days were over Patrick did what several Kiwis do — moved to the UK with Will’s mum for their OE (Overseas Experience). Will was born there in 2001 and only moved to New Zealand when he was five.

Will’s height and pace ensured opportunities at the age group level. A stint with the national U-19 team fast tracked him to the Canterbury’s first-class side. Impressive performances in the domestic white-ball tournaments then opened the doors to international cricket.

Fans in for an absolute treat

If the start to Will’s Test career is anything to go by, fast bowling fans are in for an absolute treat. Twenty-three wickets in eight innings at an average under 20 and a strike rate under 40 are as good as it gets.

Will is a lot like Morne Morkel — similar height and build, the bustling run-up, the rushing through the crease, the open chested action, the high-arm release, the same natural length and the ability to generate steep bounce from a length. All have an uncanny resemblance to the ex-South African quick and current India bowling coach. Morkel was quicker, but Will is only 23 and could still add a few yards of pace by refining his run up and action.

To be successful in the sub-continent, fast bowlers need a big heart. In his short Test career, he has shown that he has great ticker. A successful run against India will ensure a massive pay day at the next IPL mega auction which is just round the corner. Test cricket tragics in New Zealand though will be hoping the Black Caps wrap him up in cotton wool and preserve him for red-ball cricket only.