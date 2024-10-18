Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs NZ 1st Test New Zealand all out for 402 take 356 run first innings lead against India

IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand all out for 402, take 356-run first-innings lead against India

Updated on: 18 October,2024 01:35 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ravindra scored his runs off 157 balls with 13 fours and four sixes, while Tim Southee made a fine 65 to add 137 for the eighth wicket

IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand all out for 402, take 356-run first-innings lead against India

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (L) celebrates with his teammate Tim Southee after scoring a century (100 runs) / Pic: AFP

Listen to this article
IND vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand all out for 402, take 356-run first-innings lead against India
x
00:00

Rachin Ravindra hit 134 as New Zealand were bowled out for 402 in their first innings for a lead of 356 runs against India on the third day of the IND vs NZ 1st Test on Friday.


Ravindra scored his runs off 157 balls with 13 fours and four sixes, while Tim Southee made a fine 65 to add 137 for the eighth wicket with the former, adding to India's woes after they were all out for an embarrassing 46 in the first essay.


Also Read: 'Virat should have batted...': Kumble questions Kohli's promotion up the order


For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 3/72, Kuldeep Yadav grabbed 3/99 while Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 46 all out 31.2 overs

New Zealand 1st innings: 402 in 91.3 overs (Devon Conway 91, Rachin Ravindra 134, Tim Southee 65; Mohammed Siraj 2/84, Kuldeep Yadav 3/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/72).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series test cricket cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK