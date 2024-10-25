Spinners were all over India as the hosts hobbled to the 100-run mark in 35.1 overs

Rohit Sharma and his teammate Jasprit Bumrah (L) walk back to the pavilion at the end of the fourth day of the first Test (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article New Zealand bowl out India for 156, lead by 103 runs in Pune x 00:00

Spinner Mitchell Santner took seven wickets as New Zealand bowled out India for 156 runs to take a lead of 103 on day two of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test on Friday.

Starting the day on 16-1 in response to New Zealand's 259, the Indian batting fell apart on a turning pitch in Pune with the hosts dismissed in the second session in 45.3 overs.

India started the opening session at 16/1, with Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) unbeaten. At the end of the first session, India was 107/7, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar unbeaten.

Jaiswal and Gill tried putting together a partnership, bravely taking on the experienced bowling duo of pacer Tim Southee and spinner Mitchell Santner with some classy hitting. However, Gill was trapped leg-before-wicket by Santner for 30 in 72 balls, with two fours and a six. India were 49 for two.

Virat Kohli was next up on the crease. However, his inconsistent run in Tests continued as he missed a full toss which crashed into his stumps. Santner removed the veteran for just one run.

Spinners were all over India as New Zealand scalped a huge wicket of Jaiswal for 30 in 60 balls, with four boundaries. Daryl Mitchell took a fine low catch at slips, giving Glenn Phillips a wicket.

All eyes were on the attacking duo of Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who had stitched a game-changing partnership in the IND vs NZ 2nd Test. However, Phillips and Santner averted any possible danger for their team, getting Pant for 18 in 19 balls and Sarfaraz for just 11 runs.

India hobbled to the 100-run mark in 35.1 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin was trapped leg-before-wicket by Santner, giving him his fourth wicket.

Sundar and Jadeja took the team through the remainder of the first session without any further loss.

NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. It was half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 in 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) that gave Kiwis a huge platform before Washington's seven-fer triggered a collapse, taking NZ from 197/3 to 259 all out. Ashwin (3/64) also delivered a fine spell with the ball.

(With agency inputs)