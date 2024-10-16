Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > New era dawns with Jaiswal Gill at the helm

New era dawns with Jaiswal, Gill at the helm

Premium

Updated on: 16 October,2024 12:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The duo face the daunting task of carrying the weight of expectations while stepping into the shoes of aging legends

New era dawns with Jaiswal, Gill at the helm

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) and Shubman Gill run between the wickets. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights

  1. The spotlight falls firmly on the dynamic duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill
  2. Responsibility of leading India’s batting charge now rests on these promising shoulders
  3. Both Jaiswal and Gill have made headlines for their impressive statistics

The spotlight falls firmly on the dynamic duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as India gear up for its three-Test series against Tom Latham’s New Zealand. The swashbuckling duo, heralded as the vanguards of a ‘new era’, face the daunting task of carrying the weight of expectations while stepping into the shoes of aging legends. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill virat kohli India vs New Zealand test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK