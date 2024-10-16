The duo face the daunting task of carrying the weight of expectations while stepping into the shoes of aging legends

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) and Shubman Gill run between the wickets. Pic/AFP

The spotlight falls firmly on the dynamic duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as India gear up for its three-Test series against Tom Latham’s New Zealand. The swashbuckling duo, heralded as the vanguards of a ‘new era’, face the daunting task of carrying the weight of expectations while stepping into the shoes of aging legends.