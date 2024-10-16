The Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council unanimously agreed to a proposal made by MCA president Ajinkya Naik that free passes for the Test match should be given to children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools as well as the semi-finalists of the Harris and Giles Shield tournaments

Wankhede Stadium. File pic

Online ticket sales for the third and final Test between India and New Zealand, scheduled to take place from November 1-5 at the Wankhede Stadium, will begin on Friday.

The Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council unanimously agreed to a proposal made by MCA president Ajinkya Naik that free passes for the Test match should be given to children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools as well as the semi-finalists of the Harris and Giles Shield tournaments.

