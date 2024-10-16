Breaking News
IND vs NZ Test series: BMC schools to get free tickets for Mumbai Test

IND vs NZ Test series: BMC schools to get free tickets for Mumbai Test

Updated on: 16 October,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council unanimously agreed to a  proposal made by MCA president Ajinkya Naik that free passes for the Test match should be given to children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools as well as the semi-finalists of the Harris and Giles Shield tournaments

Wankhede Stadium. File pic

Online ticket sales for the third and final Test between India and New Zealand, scheduled to take place from November 1-5 at the Wankhede Stadium, will begin on Friday.


Also Read: New Zealand's Latham leans on experience in Test captaincy debut


The Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council unanimously agreed to a  proposal made by MCA president Ajinkya Naik that free passes for the Test match should be given to children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools as well as the semi-finalists of the Harris and Giles Shield tournaments.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

