Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Online ticket sales for India New Zealand Test in Mumbai to start on October 18

Online ticket sales for India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai to start on October 18

Updated on: 15 October,2024 09:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The upcoming contest between India and New Zealand will be the first Test in three years at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with these two teams facing off here in December 2021 last

Online ticket sales for India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai to start on October 18

Wankhede Stadium (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Online ticket sales for India-New Zealand Test in Mumbai to start on October 18
x
00:00

Online ticket sales for the third and final Test between India and New Zealand, scheduled to take place from November 1-5 at the Wankhede Stadium, will begin on Friday.


The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the date of ticket sale after its apex council meeting here on Tuesday.


Also Read: "There was pressure to perform after replacing a player of Babar's stature": Kamran Ghulam


The apex council unanimously agreed on the proposal made by MCA president Ajinkya Naik that free passes for the Test match should be given to children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools as well as the semifinalists of the Harris and Giles Shield tournaments.

The upcoming contest between India and New Zealand will be the first Test in three years at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with these two teams facing off here in December 2021 last.

The season pass for the North Stand, the Sachin Tendulkar Stand as well as the Vijay Merchant Stand for general public will be of Rs 1500. For the Sunil Gavaskar Stand, the price will be Rs 325 (east lower) and Rs 625 (east upper).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series test cricket sports news cricket news wankhede india Team India new zealand

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK