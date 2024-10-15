The visitors were last month whitewashed 2-0 in Sri Lanka, after which Tim Southee handed the reins to 32-year-old Latham

New Zealand’s Tim Southee (L) and captain Tom Latham attend a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against India (Pic: AFP)

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said his previous experience as the stand-in skipper will be crucial when they face India in a daunting three-match IND vs NZ Test series starting Wednesday.

The visitors were last month whitewashed 2-0 in Sri Lanka, after which Tim Southee handed the reins to 32-year-old Latham.

"It's obviously a huge, exciting privilege for me to be in this position," said Latham, who has led New Zealand in nine Tests as stand-in skipper. "I'm lucky that I've been in this position before, have captained here in India before, and have done it back home as well."

He stepped in as captain for Kane Williamson in the second Test during New Zealand's previous tour to India in 2021. The match at Mumbai's Wankhede is remembered for New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel's 10 wickets in an innings -- only the third time that had happened in Test cricket.

"We're looking forward to the challenge," Latham said on the eve of the first Test in Bengaluru. "Hopefully we can lean back on the experiences that we've had here, the last couple of times that we've toured." New Zealand have won just two Tests in India in 36 outings, in 1969 at Nagpur and in 1988 at Mumbai.

"Whether I'm captain or non-captain, I'm always trying to perform my role as best as I can for the team," said Latham. New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears has been ruled out of the three Tests due to a knee injury, with uncapped Jacob Duffy coming in as the replacement. Training was cancelled because of rain on Tuesday and more wet weather is forecast for the first two days of the opening Test.

IND vs NZ Test series: Squads (from)

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy

