New Zealand’s Tim Southee (L) and captain Tom Latham attend a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against India (Pic: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, the torchbearers of India's transition phase, will have to be the team's driving force in its quest to lord over an unsettled New Zealand when the two sides square off in a three-match IND vs NZ Test series, beginning on Wednesday.

The baton has not been completely passed, but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are certainly running their last lap and these two young superstars will have to show that they can carry forward the legacy of the Titans.

India have only minor concerns, but New Zealand's troubles across batting and bowling departments are more pronounced.

Notably, the Kiwis have contested 36 Tests in India, securing two victories and experiencing 17 defeats, with the remaining 17 matches ending in draws.

New Zealand achieved their first win in India during the 1969 tour in Nagpur, followed by their second triumph in 1988 at Wankhede Stadium under former India coach John Wright's captaincy.

IND vs NZ Test series: New Zealand's Test record breakdown in India

Matches: 2 wins, 17 defeats, and 17 draws in 36 Tests

Highest total: 630-6 (declare) in 198.3 overs at PCA Stadium, Mohali (October 2003)

Lowest total: 62 all out in 28.1 overs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (December 2021)

Biggest win: New Zealand beat India by 167 runs in Nagpur (October 1969)

Most runs: 885 runs in nine Tests by Bert Sutcliffe

Highest score: 230 not out by Bert Sutcliffe at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (December 1955)

Most 100s: 3 centuries in nine Tests by Bert Sutcliffe

Most 50s: 5 half-centuries in five Tests by Tom Latham

Most runs in a series: 611 runs in five Tests by John Reid during the New Zealand tour of India in 1955-56

Most wickets: 31 wickets each by Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori

Best bowling figures (innings): 10 for 119 in 47.5 overs by Ajaz Patel at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (December 2021)

Best bowling figures (match): 14 for 225 in 73.5 overs by Ajaz Patel at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (December 2021)

Most five-wicket hauls: 2 fifers each by Bruce Taylor, Tim Southee, Richard Hadlee, and Daniel Vettori

Most 10 wickets in a match: 1 each by Ajaz Patel and Richard Hadlee

Most wickets in a series: 18 wickets in 3 Tests by Richard Hadlee during the New Zealand tour of India in 1988

Highest partnership: 231 runs for the first wicket between Mark Richardson and Lou Vincent at PCA Stadium in Mohali (October 2003)