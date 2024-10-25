Kohli’s struggles against spinners in Asia have become increasingly pronounced since 2021

India's Virat Kohli looks on as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the second day (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Virat Kohli's misjudgment sees him dismissed for one run, fans call it 'rare failure' x 00:00

Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli once again squandered a golden opportunity to reclaim his form, falling prey to Mitchell Santner for a mere one run on Friday.

Kohli entered the fray during the morning session of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test in Pune, following Shubman Gill’s dismissal for 30 runs via LBW.

In what was only his ninth delivery of the innings, Kohli misjudged the ball’s trajectory, resulting in his stumps being shattered in a moment of disbelief.

His dismissal follows a lackluster performance in the first innings of the previous Test in Bengaluru against New Zealand, where Kohli also struggled to make an impact.

Looking to execute a sweep against Santner’s fuller delivery, he ended up getting yorked, as the ball slid through the gap between bat and pad, crashing into the stumps. The stunned expression on Kohli’s face as he trudged back to the pavilion said it all, yet another chance gone awry.

Watch the video below.

THE Great Virat Kohli can't even play a full toss 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XNomySBHqt — ADITYA (@140OldTrafford) October 25, 2024

That was ball of the year...rare failure by king kohli . — فیض🚩 (@faiztalks_) October 25, 2024

Very similar to how he got bowled in the MCG T20 Against Pakistan in the last over on the free hit delivery. Not sure if NZ planned it that way — Swami (@imswami) October 25, 2024

He has lost his mojo!! Now overtaking Tendulkar record seems unlikely… in Tests … — Bhidu (@Bhidu19) October 25, 2024

Kohli’s struggles against spinners in Asia have become increasingly pronounced since 2021.

Over 26 innings in this period, he has managed to accumulate just 606 runs while being dismissed 21 times, yielding an average of 28.85 and a strike rate of 49.67. This decline in form raises questions about his ability to adapt and perform against spin, a challenge that once seemed beneath him.

In recent times, Kohli's struggles have become more pronounced across formats, leading to a notable drop in his ICC Test rankings, where he has been overtaken by Rishabh Pant.

Earlier on Thursday, Washington Sundar emerged as the standout performer, claiming seven wickets in the first innings, while Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with three scalps, collectively bowling the Kiwis out for 259 runs. However, the batting woes extended beyond Kohli, as Indian captain Rohit Sharma also failed to deliver, dismissed for a duck on just his ninth ball faced.