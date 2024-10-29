Mumbai-born NZ spinner Patel, who claimed all 10 first innings wickets in 2021 Test at Wankhede, talks to mid-day before setting foot on the turf that got him his finest hour

NZ’s Ajaz Patel is ecstatic after dismissing Mohammed Siraj, to claim all 10 Indian wickets at Wankhede on December 4, 2021. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Spotlight on Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel as New Zealand eye series whitewash x 00:00

While Mitchell Santner continues to attract kudos for his 13-wicket haul in New Zealand’s 113-run win over India in the Pune Test, another Kiwi left-arm spinner is set to be talked about too as he lands here for the November 1-5 Mumbai Test — Ajaz Patel.

ADVERTISEMENT

At ‘home’

Not only is Patel Mumbai-born (his parents moved to NZ in 1996). He also claimed all 10 wickets in India’s first innings during NZ’s last Test at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021. Patel, 36, was chuffed then. However, it was an effort that went in vain. But now, a new challenge beckons as NZ aim to become the first team to win all three Tests in a series in India.



Ajaz Patel on Day Three of the first Test v India in Bangalore recently. Pic/Getty Images

Patel spoke to mid-day on Test No. 3 of the series: “We certainly have to try and win. From my perspective, it is about controlling what I can control, regardless of what the surface presents, regardless of who I am bowling to or what the situation is. It’s about controlling my end and controlling my mindset and looking to put my best foot forward and it’s all about consistency, Test cricket is all about doing simple things well for long periods of time and so that will be my main aim.”

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to make his first Test at Wankhede memorable

What he is also prepared for is talk surrounding his Mumbai connection. “Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of chatter that I will have to try and block out for periods of time — being back in Mumbai and the 10-for and the expectations that I guess comes with. It is really about just going back to being really involved in the game and being present in the moment,” said Patel.

The one and only time NZ won a Test in Mumbai was in 1988 when John Wright’s team beat Dilip Vengsarkar’s side in the second Test of the 1988-89 series. But that didn’t eventuate into a series triumph. In fact India clinched the rubber 2-1 in the third and final Test at Hyderabad. Thirty-six years later, the Kiwis arrive in Mumbai as series winners and after having their major meals for the day as it were. The dessert is a bonus. And Patel enjoys full realisation of the achievement.

“To be able to win a series against India is always going to be special, knowing how difficult it is and how few teams have been able to achieve what we have achieved in India. We are all realistic and we know how difficult these conditions can be for foreign teams. For us, a country of around five million people, to come here and compete with India, who is such a powerhouse in world cricket and such a strong team in their conditions, is quite special and it is hard to fathom really.

Also Read: Sources confirm Wankhede pitch will not offer excessive turn

Big feat

“Most teams come here and dream of being able to beat India and to be sitting here now, in a position where we have actually done that, is pretty special. I think what makes it even more special is obviously the first game [Bangalore], the wicket ended up being a seaming wicket which really falls back on our strengths as a New Zealand team. However, the second wicket [Pune] was actually turning and we managed to win on a surface that India generally dominate most teams on. You really have to put in a team effort, everyone has to contribute right through, in small or meaningful ways. Obviously Mitch [Santner] bowled phenomenally in the last game and he was a standout performer no doubt, but the work that our batters put in and to be able to do that was phenomenal.”