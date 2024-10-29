Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs NZ 3rd Test Wankhede pitch wont be a rank turner Sources

IND vs NZ 3rd Test | Wankhede pitch won’t be a rank turner: Sources

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

However, that’s not what they will get, as mid-day has learnt from reliable sources that the strip for the Wankhede Test, beginning on Friday, will not be a rank turner

IND vs NZ 3rd Test | Wankhede pitch won’t be a rank turner: Sources

BCCI curators monitor the Wankhede pitch yesterday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

Listen to this article
IND vs NZ 3rd Test | Wankhede pitch won’t be a rank turner: Sources
x
00:00

Having beaten India comprehensively in the spin department to clinch a historic 2-0 series win at Pune recently, New Zealand will be hoping for a similar turning track for the third and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium. However, that’s not what they will get, as mid-day has learnt from reliable sources that the strip for the Wankhede Test, beginning on Friday, will not be a rank turner.


Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to make his first Test at Wankhede memorable


“There will be something in it [pitch] for both, batsmen and bowlers. It will be a sporting track, not a rank turner,” a source told mid-day on Monday. “There is some grass on the pitch, so initially it will help the pacers, but as the game progresses, the batsmen will have a good chance to score some runs. Then, from the second day onwards, the spinners will also have their say in the game,” added the source.


Also Read: ‘Hard to digest’: Kapil Dev on India's first series loss at home since 2012-13

It is learnt that BCCI’s chief curator Ashish Bhowmick and his colleague and member of BCCI’s elite curator panel Taposh Chattergee have been in Mumbai since last Friday, overseeing Wankhede curator Ramesh Mhamunkar and his team’s work on the 22-yard strip. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series wankhede test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK