Pant made history by setting a new Indian record for the fastest Test fifty, reaching the milestone in a mere 36 balls

Rishabh Pant (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Pant's explosive 36-ball fifty creates new record in Test cricket by an Indian x 00:00

Rishabh Pant showcased his return to form on Day 2 of the IND vs NZ 3rd Test, leading India through a challenging phase in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pant unleashed his signature flair and aggression on a scorching Saturday morning at Mumbai's Wankhede, taking control against New Zealand bowlers and shifting the momentum back in India’s favour alongside Shubman Gill.

The 27-year-old made history by setting a new Indian record for the fastest Test fifty, reaching the milestone in a mere 36 balls. His explosive innings included seven boundaries and two sixes, surpassing the previous record held by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a 41-ball fifty in Pune during the same series.

Pant's achievement further solidified his status, as he also holds the record for the fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter overall, achieved in just 28 balls against Sri Lanka in 2022. The all-time record remains with former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who scored a fifty in 21 balls against Australia in 2014.

Also Read: Wankhede woes: India’s fragile end to a promising day

Meanwhile, India operated at nearly six runs per over, with both Pant and Gill applying pressure on the New Zealand attack. The visitors had taken the upper hand after India's late collapse on Day 1, leaving the home side in a precarious position. However, Pant and Gill effectively countered this pressure, carefully navigating the conditions while punishing any loose deliveries.

Gill, who also reached his half-century during this session, benefited from a reprieve when Mark Chapman dropped a catch with him on 45. In contrast, Pant played a flawless innings, confidently advancing down the track to clear the spinners with ease. The enthusiastic crowd in attendance revelled in the dynamic play from the two young batters.

India on Friday experienced a dramatic shift in momentum when they fell from a promising 78 for 1 to 84 for 4 within a mere 15 minutes. Jaiswal was dismissed attempting a reverse sweep, while nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj fell for a duck. Virat Kohli’s run-out for just four runs added to the tension, leaving India in a precarious situation as they headed to stumps.

Despite this tumultuous start, Pant and Gill began the day with purpose, steadily eroding New Zealand's first-innings lead and restoring hope for India as they sought to turn the match in their favour.