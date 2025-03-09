Bowling first after Rohit lost his 12th straight toss, India's spinners restricted New Zealand to 251 for seven in the allotted 50 overs

Photo: Screengrab/X

Listen to this article Stumps turn dandiya sticks for Kohli-Rohit, Jadeja breaks into Gangnam Style dance x 00:00

Jubilant scenes unfolded at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as India lifted yet another ICC trophy after holding their nerve in a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Amid the celebrations, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh lit up the moment with their energetic ‘Gangnam Style’ dance, bringing a touch of fun to the historic win. The festive atmosphere intensified as Jadeja lifted head coach Gautam Gambhir. Meanwhile, both the Indian and New Zealand players exchanged handshakes and pleasantries, acknowledging the spirit of the game.

Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana doing the Gangnam Style after the great win CT 25 final ❤. pic.twitter.com/hZdqke51iB — Jay Cricket. (@Jay_Cricket12) March 9, 2025

Inside the dressing room, Virat Kohli let out a thunderous roar as India hit the winning runs. His emotions ran high as he first embraced assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, celebrating the hard-fought win. He then moved towards Gambhir, wrapping him in a jubilant hug, expressing his unfiltered joy over India’s third Champions Trophy title. On the field, he paired up with captain Rohit Sharma to play dandiya with the stumps, much to the delight of their teammates and fans.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing dandiya with stumps. This is what every Indian lives for. 😭🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/PkmGm7xaBm — A⁴⁵ 🇮🇳 (@IconicRo45) March 9, 2025

Kohli is in some mood😭 pic.twitter.com/zn82sySfVA — a (@kollytard) March 9, 2025

Back home, fans across India erupted in jubilation, taking to the streets to celebrate the team’s historic triumph. Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages, with cricket enthusiasts hailing the team's performance and praising Rohit Sharma’s leadership in guiding India to another prestigious ICC title.

Earlier, Sharma led from the front with an excellent half-century as a resolute India held their nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final here on Sunday.

Bowling first after Rohit lost his 12th straight toss, India's spinners restricted New Zealand to 251 for seven in the allotted 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions with the ball.

India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls), Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls), and Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29 balls) were the main contributors with the willow.

While chasing, India faced some anxious moments when they lost two wickets after being well paced at 183 for three after 38 years, but KL Rahul (34 not out off 33 balls) showed great composure to see his team through after Hardik Pandya's breezy 18-run knock.

India won the trophy without losing a match, reflecting their dominance.

India's previous title triumphs in the tournament came in 2002 and 2013. No other team has won the event thrice.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 251/7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53 not out, Rachin Ravindra 37; Kuldeep Yadav 2/40, Varun Chakaravarthy 2/45.

India: 254/6 in 49 overs (Rohit Sharma 76, Shreyas Iyer 48; Mitchell Santner 2/46, Michael Bracewell 2/28).

(With agency inputs)