×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs NZ Start of 3rd T20I delayed due to rain

Ind vs NZ: Start of 3rd T20I delayed due to rain

Updated on: 22 November,2022 11:55 AM IST  |  Napier
PTI |

Top

The start of the third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand was delayed due to rain here on Tuesday

Ind vs NZ: Start of 3rd T20I delayed due to rain

Team India/ file pic


The start of the third and final T20 International between India and New Zealand was delayed due to rain here on Tuesday.


The toss was pushed back due to a drizzle.



India lead the three-match series 1-0. The first T20I between the two sides was washed out while the second match had also been halted for about 30 minutes owing to rain.


Also read: Kane Williamson ruled out of third T20I against India due to medical appointment

India are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts, starting Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india cricket news sports news new zealand

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK