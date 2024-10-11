Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs NZ Test series Bumrah appointed vice captain injured Yash Dayal dropped

IND vs NZ Test series: Bumrah appointed vice-captain, injured Yash Dayal dropped

Updated on: 12 October,2024 09:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The move could indicate that Bumrah is being groomed to lead the team in Rohit Sharma's absence

IND vs NZ Test series: Bumrah appointed vice-captain, injured Yash Dayal dropped

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
IND vs NZ Test series: Bumrah appointed vice-captain, injured Yash Dayal dropped
x
00:00

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Friday named vice-captain of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting in Bengaluru on Wednesday.


The move could indicate that Bumrah is being groomed to lead the team in Rohit Sharma's absence, as there was no designated vice-captain during the recent two-match Test series against Bangladesh.


The squad has been reduced to 15, with uncapped left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who was part of the Bangladesh Test series, missing out after sustaining a shoulder injury during Uttar Pradesh's Ranji Trophy match against Bengal in Lucknow.


Also Read: Pakistan cricket's glory days a distant memory

Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were named as travelling reserves.

India's squad for the New Zealand Test series: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jasprit bumrah test cricket cricket news sports sports news India vs New Zealand

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK