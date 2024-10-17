Breaking News
IND vs NZ Test Series: Memes, videos, flood Twitter as rains continue to hamper India's performance

Updated on: 17 October,2024 12:59 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Despite the test match suspensions, India stays hopeful to continue its impeccable home record in the Test format

India’s first test series against New Zealand, started on October 16 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, it was temporarily suspended due to rain. Despite the suspenions, India stays hopeful to continue its impeccable home record in the Test format. On the other hand, New Zealand is vying to overturn their recent 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka in another test series. 


With overcast conditions hampering India's performance, cricket fans expressed their frustration. They inferred that the weather was main issue behind men in blue's current performance. The fans got creative and unleashed a fest of memes while sharing their opinions on the Test match and the lineup. 


One user, " In this Team India critical condition, if Rishabh Pant scores  Century I will give 10,000 Rupees to everyone who likes the tweet."


Here are some other hilarious reactions worth checking:

