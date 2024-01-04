Breaking News
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Pro-Palestine supporters demand David Teeger’s captaincy removal

Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Cape Town
PTI |

Israel launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas militant group attacked the Jewish nation on October 7 last year, killing 1,200 people

Spectators with placards painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag on Day 1 of the second Test at Newlands, Cape Town, yesterday. Pic/AFP

Members of a pro-Palestine group raised anti-Israel slogans outside the Newlands Cricket Stadium before the start of the second Test between India and South Africa on Wednesday and demanded the sacking of national U-19 skipper David Teeger for his comments in support of the Israel army.


The small group of protestors displayed placards which read “Boycott, apartheid Israel” and “Smash apartheid Israel for a six”. They also shouted slogans asking for an independent Palestine. 


Also Read: Newlands, Cave Town!


The protestors outside the stadium also indulged in sloganeering against Teeger, the U-19 national skipper.

“David Teeger, you don’t deserve to captain our country,” shouted a protestor.

Teegar, during a speech at the Jewish Achiever Awards, where he was named the Rising Star, had said: “I’ve been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel.” The ceremony had taken place on October 22 last year.

