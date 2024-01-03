Breaking News
Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > South Africa 62 for three at stumps on Day 1 trail India by 36 runs in second Test

South Africa 62 for three at stumps on Day 1, trail India by 36 runs in second Test

Updated on: 03 January,2024 09:26 PM IST  |  Cape Town
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aiden Markram and David Bedingham were at crease on 36 and 7 respectively at close of play

South Africa 62 for three at stumps on Day 1, trail India by 36 runs in second Test

Aiden Markram (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
South Africa 62 for three at stumps on Day 1, trail India by 36 runs in second Test
x
00:00

South Africa were 62 for three in their second innings at stumps to trail India by 36 runs on Day 1 of the SA vs IND 2nd Test on Wednesday.


Aiden Markram and David Bedingham were at crease on 36 and 7 respectively at close of play.


Earlier, India collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session after skittling out South Africa for 55.


Virat Kohli top-scored with 46 while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 39 and 36 respectively. India faced just 34.5 overs. They had resumed the post-tea session at 111 for 4.

Also Read: Thank you, Warner!

India lost their last six wickets in 11 balls for no run. India, who had lost the first Test in Centurion, had taken a 98-run first innings lead in the SA vs IND 2nd Test.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj ripped through the South Africa batting line-up with a sensational six-wicket haul as India bowled the home side at stroke of lunch.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 55 all out in 23.2 overs (Kyle Verreynne 15; Mohammed Siraj 6/15) and 62 for 3 in 17 overs (Aiden Markram 36 batting; Mukesh Kumar 2/25).

India: 153 all out in 34.5 overs (Virat Kohli 46, Rohit Sharma 39, Shubman Gill 36; Lungi Ngidi 3/30, Kagiso Rabada 3/38, Nandre Burger 3/42).

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

South Africa vs India test cricket cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK