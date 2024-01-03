Aiden Markram and David Bedingham were at crease on 36 and 7 respectively at close of play

Aiden Markram (Pic: AFP)

South Africa were 62 for three in their second innings at stumps to trail India by 36 runs on Day 1 of the SA vs IND 2nd Test on Wednesday.

Aiden Markram and David Bedingham were at crease on 36 and 7 respectively at close of play.

Earlier, India collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session after skittling out South Africa for 55.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 46 while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 39 and 36 respectively. India faced just 34.5 overs. They had resumed the post-tea session at 111 for 4.

India lost their last six wickets in 11 balls for no run. India, who had lost the first Test in Centurion, had taken a 98-run first innings lead in the SA vs IND 2nd Test.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj ripped through the South Africa batting line-up with a sensational six-wicket haul as India bowled the home side at stroke of lunch.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 55 all out in 23.2 overs (Kyle Verreynne 15; Mohammed Siraj 6/15) and 62 for 3 in 17 overs (Aiden Markram 36 batting; Mukesh Kumar 2/25).

India: 153 all out in 34.5 overs (Virat Kohli 46, Rohit Sharma 39, Shubman Gill 36; Lungi Ngidi 3/30, Kagiso Rabada 3/38, Nandre Burger 3/42).

(With agency inputs)