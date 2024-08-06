IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Middle overs worry skipper Rohit after loss to Sri Lanka

They have had their issues against Sri Lankan spin in the past, but to implode twice in three nights is a new low they will struggle to live down

India skipper Rohit Sharma during his 64 against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Two debilitating collapses have left India in a position from where their best result is a drawn One-Day International series. Since 1997, when they were beaten 0-3, India have not lost a bilateral showdown in Sri Lanka; to protect that proud record, India’s batting must raise itself on Wednesday from the disappointing depths it has plumbed over the last few nights at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Successive collapses, the first at least bringing a share of the spoils but the second resulting in a 32-run loss, on Friday and Sunday respectively must have come as a shock to India’s collective system. They have had their issues against Sri Lankan spin in the past, but to implode twice in three nights is a new low they will struggle to live down.

‘Credit to Sri Lanka’

“The conditions were quite conducive [for spin],” said Abhishek Nayar, one of India’s assistant coaches. “As the ball gets older, especially batting second, it gets a lot tougher. We must give credit to the Sri Lankan bowlers. [Jeffrey] Vandersay [who got six wickets] bowled the ideal length in these conditions. You have to go back and rectify, try and understand why it [a collapse] has happened twice in a row. The day before yesterday, at least we were having some partnerships, today we lost quite a few wickets in a bundle.”

From 97 without loss to 208 all out, chasing 241 for a 1-0 lead, was quite unedifying, and Rohit Sharma, whose stunning 44-ball 64 had laid the base, was a little lost for words. “If we want to win games, we have to play consistent cricket and we failed to do so,” the Indian captain remarked. “We were just not good enough today. Sri Lanka played really good cricket but there is going to be a talk about how we bat in the middle overs.”

India has a solid middle core—Virat Kohli at No. 3, with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Axar Patel, primarily, forming a floating mass. These are experienced players who are adept at playing the turning ball, but apart from Axar in both games and Rahul for a while in the first, they have not been in their elements. India need more from those following Rohit and his opening partner and deputy Shubman Gill. It would help too if Rohit called right at the toss and India batted first, but that’s really not in anyone’s control.

Not perfect with ball either

While the batting letdowns have been the talking point, India were also guilty of letting Sri Lanka of the hook with the ball, going for 65 and 79 in the last 10 overs respectively despite having them six down for less than 150 both times. “When you are batting first, there is less pressure,” Nayar pointed out. “That’s why you will see partnerships in teams batting first. But credit where it is due. Sri Lanka have played really well, all-round.”