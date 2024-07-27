Avishka Fernando has been amazing, Pathum Nissanka has had great performances, Kusal Mendis is in excellent form, and Kusal Perera has made a significant return

Charith Asalanka. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IND vs SL: Charith Asalanka wants his players to give 100 per cent and win matches x 00:00

Ahead of the first T20I against India on Saturday, newly appointed Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said he wants his players to give their 100 percent on the field and win matches in the IND vs SL series. India and Sri Lanka will play a three-match T20I series followed by as many ODIs. Asalanka acknowledged the fact that they have talented players in the squad and as a captain of the side, he has given them freedom to express themselves freely on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What I really want is to get 100% out of my players, and to create a positive environment for them. We have a lot of talented cricketers, but what's important is to get the most out of them and have them win matches. I've told them to play freely and when we've given them plans, to go out there and execute them without fear. That's what you can expect from me as a captain," Asalanka said on the eve of the series opener.

After guiding his Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise Jaffna Kings to the title in the recently concluded season, the all-rounder feels that it is the premier T20 tournament of the country and top performers should be rewarded with a chance to represent the country.

"If you look at the LPL, it's the No. 1 tournament we have to make decisions like this. More than domestic T20s, the LPL is at a much higher level. As a captain, I think if you perform at the LPL you should get a good chance at playing in the national team," Asalanka said.

Also Read: The changes, squads, venues and many more

Avishka Fernando has been amazing, Pathum Nissanka has had great performances, Kusal Mendis is in excellent form, and Kusal Perera has made a significant return.

Furthermore, Kamindu Mendis appears to be in terrific touch. The quartet has given a headache to the Sri Lanka camp for the top-order batting positions with Asalanka confirming that one has to miss out. "There are four openers in the squad, and the way I'm thinking three of them will make up the top three. One of them will have to miss out," he said.

Whether it was for his school Richmond College, Sri Lanka Under-19, or most recently winning the LPL, Asalanka has been a captain since the age-group level. He claimed that the foundation of his leadership approach is man-management.

"From under-15 level I've captained teams, and there' s been a lot of change since then. That's what I tell my team members too - we can't be in the same place we've always been at. From day to day, you have to improve and that's how you become a good player or a good captain. I've played under many captains, and I've tried to absorb as many of their good traits into my captaincy and into my life as possible," Asalanka said.

(With agency inputs)