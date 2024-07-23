Charith Asalanka has considerable captaincy experience. When Hasaranga was suspended due to the violation of the ICC code of conduct, Charith Asalanka was handed over the leadership role for the two T20I matches against Bangladesh

Charith Asalanka (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20I series against India x 00:00

Charith Asalanka was named as captain of Sri Lanka's T20I team for the three-match series against India. The series is set to begin on July 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga stepped down from the leadership role after the side's exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Charith Asalanka has considerable captaincy experience. When Hasaranga was suspended due to the violation of the ICC code of conduct, Charith Asalanka was handed over the leadership role for the two T20I matches against Bangladesh.

Also Read: WT20I Rankings: Harmanpreet, Shafali move up to tied 11th, Mandhana retains 5th spot

A former Sri Lankan U-19 captain, he also led Jaffna Kings to the Lanka Premier League title last week. Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee opted for several changes following the team's dismal show at the T20 World Cup, where the island nation managed to win only one game and made an early exit.

Overall, the 16-member squad is a good mix of experience and youth.

The seasoned pair of all-rounders Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva, wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama and left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka have been left out of the squad.

Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Janith Perera have also been named in the Sri Lankan squad.

Chamindu Wickramasinghe received a maiden call-up. Right-arm seamer, who had been training at the MRF Pace Academy in India, has been rewarded for his breakout LPL season.

Pacers Binura Fernando and Avishka Fernando also find themselves back in the national fold.

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Team India in three T20Is on July 27, 38 and 30. The "Men in Blue" will be led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Sri Lanka squad:

Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando.

(With PTI Inputs)