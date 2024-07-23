With four points each, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh occupy the top two spots.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article SL, B’desh win; move closer to semi-final berth at Asia Cup x 00:00

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh produced superlative performances to secure victories over Malaysia and Thailand in Group B and inch closer to the semi-final berth at the Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While hosts Sri Lanka thrashed Malaysia by a massive 114 runs, Bangladesh outwitted Thailand by seven wickets later in the day. With four points each, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh occupy the top two spots.

Chamari Athapaththu was the architect of Sri Lanka’s dominating win as she smashed a 69-ball 119 not out powered the team to a daunting 184 for 4 after opting to bat. Harshitha Madavi (26) and Anushka Sanjeewani (31) also chipped in with useful contributions.

The bowlers then joined the party as Shashini Gimhani (3-9), Kawya Kavindi (2-7) and Kavisha Dilhari (2-4) produced incredible figures to bundle Malaysia out for just 40 in 19.5 overs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever