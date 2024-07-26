IND vs SL: Dilshan Madushanka replaces Nuwan Thushara following an injury

Thushara is the second SL fast bowler to be ruled out in as many days, after Dushmantha Chameera was sidelined from the series due to him still recovering from a bronchitis and respiratory infection, with Asitha Fernando named as his replacement

Nuwan Thushara. Pic/AFP

Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of Sri Lanka’s upcoming T20I series against India due to a fractured left thumb. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has named Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement.

SLC said in its statement on Thursday that Thushara suffered an injury to his left thumb while fielding during practice at Pallekele last night. It added that a medical report obtained shows a fracture on the player’s left thumb.

