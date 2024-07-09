Breaking News
IND vs SL ODI series: No Bumrah, Rohit, Virat? Pandya or Rahul to get the nod for captaincy

Updated on: 09 July,2024 03:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sources indicate that India's cricket stalwarts have requested a substantial break from the BCCI, citing the demanding schedule of the past three months since the commencement of IPL

India's Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates with teammate Rohit Sharma (L) after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai (R) / Pic: AFP

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli are reportedly set to sit out the three-match IND vs SL ODI series in August, with either Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul likely to step in as captain.


Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to be rested for the IND vs SL ODI series. Sources indicate that India's cricket stalwarts have requested a substantial break from the BCCI, citing the demanding schedule of the past three months since the commencement of IPL. For Rohit, aged 37, it has been nearly six months since his last break.


The Mumbai cricketer has been part of every series since the South Africa Test series in December-January, followed by the Afghanistan T20Is, England Test series, IPL, and the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. "Both are automatic picks in the ODI setup, and the three 50-over matches against England preceding the Champions Trophy will serve as adequate preparation for them.


Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah, the rare beast of international cricket

Over the next few months, their focus will primarily be on Tests, with India scheduled to play 10 of them from September to January," revealed a BCCI insider on the condition of anonymity to PTI. India will engage in 2 Tests against Bangladesh, followed by three matches against New Zealand, leading up to the high-profile five-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

It is understood that selectors and senior players alike are keen on managing their workload sensibly. "The Champions Trophy is scheduled for mid-February, and they won't be required for a week-long ODI series in Sri Lanka. Should they choose to participate, they are welcome, but it's likely they will opt for rest," the source added. In Rohit's absence, Pandya emerges as the frontrunner, although KL Rahul, who led the ODI squad in South Africa, remains in contention as well.

(With agency inputs)

