In the unpredictable realm of Indian cricket, where fortunes can change swiftly, Pandya’s journey is far from over

Hardik Pandya (L) and his teammate Suryakumar Yadav celebrate their win at the end of the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand (Pic: AFP)

Pandya maintained silence regarding controversies that have thrust him into spotlight Pandya’s impassive demeanour concealed any emotions he might have been grappling with Little did he know that he would be on the receiving end of cricket’s unforgiving nature

Neither deserves disappointment but that's the cruelty of sport: for one dream realised tomorrow, there will be one broken. It won’t take much for a cricket fan to realise which two individuals are being referred to here. They are the most-talked about cricketers right now in the country. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.