Kapil Dev lifts the World Cup trophy (Pic: BCC)

June 25 is no ordinary date for cricket aficianados, especially Indians, as it is on the same day that the Men in Blue clinched their maiden Cricket World Cup title in 1983 at Lord’s, beating the mighty West Indies.

Led by Kapil Dev, India entered the tournament as underdogs, having endured disappointing campaigns in the 1975 and 1979 editions, where they failed to make it past the group stages. Few gave them a chance against a dominant West Indies side, who were two-time defending champions and widely regarded as the best team in the world.

In the final, held at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first. India managed to post a modest total of 183 in 54.4 overs. Kris Srikkanth top-scored with a composed 38, while Sandeep Patil chipped in with 27. The West Indies bowling attack lived up to its reputation, with Andy Roberts claiming 3 wickets, and Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picking up two each.

Despite the low total, India produced a spirited bowling performance, turning the tide in their favour with relentless pressure and discipline. The Caribbean side was reduced to 57/3, and soon after to a precarious 76/6. With momentum shifting, belief surged within the Indian camp and among the crowd.

Mohinder Amarnath, who had already contributed a vital 26 with the bat, emerged as the hero with the ball. He dismissed the final batsman, Michael Holding, to seal a famous victory. The West Indies were bowled out for just 140, handing India a memorable 43-run win. Amarnath was rightly adjudged Man of the Match for his all-round brilliance, scoring 26 runs and taking 3 for 12.

Since that historic triumph, India have remained a consistent presence in World Cups. They lifted the trophy once more in 2011 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, ending a 28-year drought. More recently, under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India finished as runners-up in the 2023 edition.

In total, Australia has been the most successful team in World Cup history, winning the title six times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, and 2023). The West Indies, after dominating the early years, were champions in 1975 and 1979 and runners-up in 1983.

Brief scores (1983 final): India 183 in 54.4 overs (Srikkanth 38, Patil 27; Roberts 3/32); West Indies 140 in 52 overs (Richards 33, Dujon 25; Amarnath 3/12); India won by 43 runs