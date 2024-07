IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live updates: The "Men in Blue" debutants Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag departed early, but will look to deliver performances in the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I

Shubman Gill (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live updates: India reach 165 runs after 16 overs x 00:00

The IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I is underway at the Harare Sports Club. In the series opener, India faced a 13-run defeat against Zimbabwe and will look to level the series, today.

The "Men in Blue" debutants Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag departed early but will look to deliver performances in the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I.

In the first match, premier spinner Ravi Bishoni returned with the figures of four wickets for 13 runs in four overs including two maiden overs.

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live updates: Full Squads

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live updates: Confirmed XI

India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Sai Sudharsan.

Zimbabwe Squad: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live updates: Toss updates



India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe. Sai Sudharsan makes his debut by replacing Khaleel Ahmed.



IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live updates:



IND: 165/2 (16)

15.1: Muzarabani to Rinku: 1 run

15.2: Muzarabani to Ruturaj: 1 run

15.3: Muzarabani to Rinku: SIX! Rinku Singh hits it over the covers and goes for a massive six.

15.4: Muzarabani to Rinku: DOT

15.5: Muzarabani to Rinku: 1 run

15.6: Muzarabani to Ruturaj: FOUR!



IND: 152/2 (15)

14.1: Chatara to Ruturaj: WIDE!

14.2: Chatara to Ruturaj: 1 run

14.3: Chatara to Rinku: DOT

14.4: Chatara to Rinku: 1 run

14.5: Chatara to Ruturaj: 1 run

14.6: Chatara to Rinku: DOT

14.7: Chatara to Rinku: 1 run



IND: 147/2 (14)

13.1: Masakadza to Ruturaj: DOT

13.2: Masakadza to Ruturaj: 1 run

13.3: Masakadza to Abhishek: SIX! Sharma pulls it and the ball out of the ground.

13.4: Masakadza to Abhishek: SIX! Sharma goes for it again and clears the boundary rope.

13.5: Masakadza to Abhishek: SIX! Abhishek Sharma smashes his third 6 and brings up his first international century in just 46 deliveries.

13.6: Masakadza to Abhishek: OUT! Abhishek departs after scoring 100 runs



IND: 126/1 (13)

12.1: Raza to Abhishek: SIX!

12.2: Raza to Abhishek: FOUR!

12.3: Raza to Abhishek: 1 run

12.4: Raza to Ruturaj: FOUR!

12.5: Raza to Ruturaj: 1 run

12.6: Raza to Abhishek: DOT



IND: 110/1 (12)

11.1: Masakadza to Ruturaj: 2 runs

11.2: Masakadza to Ruturaj: 1 run

11.3: Masakadza to Abhishek: 2 runs

11.4: Masakadza to Abhishek: 1 run

11.5: Masakadza to Ruturaj: 1 run

11.6: Masakadza to Abhishek: 1 run



IND: 102/1 (11)

10.1: Myers to Ruturaj: 1 run

10.2: Myers to Abhishek: WIDE!

10.3: Myers to Abhishek: FOUR!

10.4: Myers to Abhishek: SIX! Abhishek Sharma raises his bat to celebrate his first international half-century

10.5: Myers to Abhishek: FOUR!

10.6: Myers to Abhishek: SIX!

10.7: Myers to Abhishek: FOUR!



IND: 74/1 (10

9.1: Jongwe to Ruturaj: FOUR!

9.2: Jongwe to Ruturaj: FOUR!

9.3: Jongwe to Ruturaj: 1 run

9.4: Jongwe to Abhishek: DOT

9.5: Jongwe to Abhishek: 1 run

9.6: Jongwe to Ruturaj: DOT



IND: 63/1 (9)

8.1: Raza to Abhishek: FOUR! Abhishek hammers it in the leg side

8.2: Raza to Abhishek: 1 run

8.3: Raza to Ruturaj: DOT

8.4: Raza to Ruturaj: 1 run

8.5: Raza to Abhishek: 1 run

8.6: Raza to Riuturaj: 1 run



IND: 49/1 (8)

7.1: Jongwe to Abhishek: 1 run

7.2: Jongwe to Ruturaj: 1 run

7.3: Jongwe to Abhishek: 1 run

7.4: Jongwe to Ruturaj: 1 run

7.5: Jongwe to Abhishek: 1 run. Wellington Masakadza drops the catch

7.6: Jongwe to Ruturaj: FOUR!



IND: 40/1 (7)

6.1: Raza to Ruturaj: 1 run

6.2: Raza to Abhishek: DOT

6.3: Raza to Abhishek: 1 run

6.4: Raza to Ruturaj: 1 run

6.5: Raza to Abhishek: DOT

6.6: Raza to Abhishek: 1 run



IND: 36/1 (6)

5.1: Chatara to Abhishek: 1 run

5.2: Chatara to Ruturaj: 1 run

5.3: Chatara to Abhishek: 1 run

5.4: Chatara to Ruturaj: WIDE!

5.5: Chatara to Ruturaj: 1 run

5.6: Chatara to Abhishek: 1 run

5.7: Chatara to Ruturaj: 1 run



IND: 29/1 (5)

4.1: Muzarabani to Abhishek: DOT

4.2: Muzarabani to Abhishek: DOT

4.3: Muzarabani to Abhishek: 1 run

4.4: Muzarabani to Ruturaj: DOT

4.5: Muzarabani to Ruturaj: DOT

4.6: Muzarabani to Ruturaj: DOT



IND: 28/1 (4)

3.1: Chatara to Ruturaj: DOT

3.2: Chatara to Ruturaj: 1 run

3.3: Chatara to Abhishek: DOT

3.4: Chatara to Abhishek: 1 run

3.5: Chatara to Ruturaj: DOT

3.6: Chatara to Ruturaj: FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad plays it in the squad leg's direct and it hits the boundary lline.



IND: 22/1 (3)

2.1: Bennett to Abhisehk: FOUR! Sharma slams it on the off side.

2.2: Bennett to Abhishek: FOUR! No difference and the same results.

2.3: Bennett to Abhishek: 1 run

2.4: Bennett to Ruturaj: 1 run

2.5: Bennett to Abhishek: DOT

2.6: Bennett to Abhishek: 2 runs



IND: 10/1 (2)

1.1: Muzarabani to Gill: DOT

1.2: Muzarabani to Gill: OUT! Captain Shubman Gill departs early on 2 runs. Brian Bennett takes the catch.

1.3: Muzarabani to Ruturaj: DOT

1.4: Muzarabani to Ruturaj: DOT

1.5: Muzarabani to Ruturaj: DOT

1.6: Muzarabani to Ruturaj: DOT



IND: 10/0 (1)

0.1: Bennett to Gill: 1 run

0.2: Bennett to Abhishek: WIDE!

0.3: Bennett to Abhishek: SIX! Abhishek Sharma pulls it in the leg side.

0.4: Bennett to Abhishek: DOT

0.5: Bennett to Abhishek: 1 run

0.6: Bennett to Gill: 1 run

0.7: Bennett to Abhishek: DOT