Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI Kaur Co eyes win to keep series alive

IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI: Kaur & Co eyes win to keep series alive

Updated on: 30 December,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

India were outplayed thoroughly in the first ODI on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium despite the hosts notching up their highest-ever total against Australia—282-8—riding on the brilliance of Jemimah Rodrigues (82) and Pooja Vastrakar (62 not out)

Harmanpreet Kaur

A test of character awaits Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Women in the second ODI against Australia on Saturday if they are to end their losing streak at home against the rampant visitors and keep the three-match series alive.


India were outplayed thoroughly in the first ODI on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium despite the hosts notching up their highest-ever total against Australia—282-8—riding on the brilliance of Jemimah Rodrigues (82) and Pooja Vastrakar (62 not out).


Also Read: Jem of a person


When it came to defending the total, India used seven different bowlers including Harmanpreet (3-0-32-0), but to no avail, as Australia romped home with more than three overs and six wickets to spare. India’s crushing defeat was not only their eighth consecutive at home, but the manner in which the hosts went down would create some concerns in the dressing room.

After Sneh Rana flew to her left to take a diving catch to get rid of Alyssa Healy in the first over off Renuka Singh, India’s fielding dropped assisted Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry as they piled up a 148-run stand for the second wicket.

