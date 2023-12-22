Australia struggle to trouble hosts on Day Two as vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (74), consistent performer Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues (73), Deepti Sharma (70 not out) and debutant Richa Ghosh (52) help India post 376-7 for 157-run lead

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues drives against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Listen to this article Cautious approach, but pure dominance x 00:00

The runs on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium did not flow thick and fast as they did on the first day of the Test against England at the DY Patil Stadium last week. But, for the second time in as many Tests, India batted an entire day, adopting a safety-first approach, defending a lot of the deliveries and giving themselves a good chance of batting Australia out of the game.

Two century partnerships—113 for the fourth wicket between debutant Richa Ghosh (52) and Jemimah Rodrigues (73) and an unbroken 102 for the eighth wicket between Deepti Sharma (70 batting) and Pooja Vastrakar (33 batting)—helped India to a commanding 376-7 at Day Two stumps, enjoying a potential match-winning lead of 157.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Australia’s coach Shelley Nitschke rues fielding lapses



India’s Deepti Sharma celebrates her half-century against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday

Resuming their first innings at 98-1 in reply to Australia’s 219, India were cautious against the spinners, especially against off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner, who bowled 36 per cent of the day’s stipulated 100 overs. Australia used seven bowlers on the day, 29 by medium-pacers and 71 by spinners, 36 of which were by Gardner alone.

Different strategy

Unlike India’s 4.36 run rate on the opening day of the Test against England on December 14, the home batters scored at 2.78 an over on Friday while adding 278 to their overnight score.



Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (74) and local girl Jemimah Rodrigues missed centuries that were theirs for the taking. Mandhana took a suicidal run after playing Gardner to backward point and was unable to beat Kim Garth’s throw to the bowler. Rodrigues, who employed sweep to great effect to keep the spinners at bay, hit Gardner straight to cover fielder Annabel Sutherland.

Gardner’s effective spell

It may not have been an exciting day’s cricket with almost nothing going well for the Australian bowlers. Gardner emerged the most successful with 4-100, her third spell of the day (10-2-22-3) being the most effective while experienced all-rounder Elysse Perry, who bowled four overs of medium-pace on Thursday evening, did not bowl on Friday.

While the first half of the day was all about Mandhana and Rodrigues, the second half was Deepti and her mix of caution with aggression on a pitch that continued to have variable bounce, often keeping low with the turn. Deepti achieved a unique feat of scoring a fifty in each of her four Tests—54 v England in 2021, 66 v Australia (both in 2021), 67 v England last week and Friday’s unbeaten 70.

Ghosh: Jemi encouraged me

Speaking at the end of the day’s play, Ghosh, 20, who batted at No. 4, said: “Jemi encouraged me and we discussed building a partnership.”Basically an attacking batter, Ghosh said she had to “come out of her comfort zone” in the Test. But, she feared none of the Australian bowlers nor found anyone difficult. “Every bowler is difficult. It all depends on how we play. To me, nobody was a difficult bowler,” she said with a laugh.