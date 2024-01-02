Breaking News
Truckers in Navi Mumbai, Palghar clash with cops during protest against new 10-year term for hit-and-run cases
Israel's Supreme Court overturns key component of Netanyahu's polarising judicial overhaul
Six killed in 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Japan
Mumbai cyber cell sleuths arrest Nagpur duo for scamming woman with fake job
Maharashtra: 731 COVID cases in state but cause of surge elusive
BMC hospital patients could soon get tetrapack milk
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND W vs AUS W 3rd ODI Australia women opt to bat against India in final ODI

IND W vs AUS W 3rd ODI: Australia women opt to bat against India in final ODI

Updated on: 02 January,2024 01:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

India handed a debut to 20-year-old bowling all-rounder Mannat Kashyap, who replaced Sneh Rana in the playing XI

IND W vs AUS W 3rd ODI: Australia women opt to bat against India in final ODI

Alyssa Healy (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
IND W vs AUS W 3rd ODI: Australia women opt to bat against India in final ODI
x
00:00

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final women's ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Indian players to win ICC Cricketer of the Year award


India handed a debut to 20-year-old bowling all-rounder Mannat Kashyap, who replaced Sneh Rana in the playing XI. Australia also made one change, bringing in Megan Schutt for Darcie Brown. Australia leads the series 2-0.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Indian players to score century in Cape Town

Teams:

India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Deepti Sharma, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (wk/capt), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian womens cricket team australia wankhede sports news cricket news mumbai india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK