Breaking News
Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you
Mumbai: Chinese manja gone, but local glass-coated ones flood the market
Thane: 11 labourers rescued by activists from captivity in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Four expanded civic hospitals in suburbs to be ready in 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jemimah Vastrakars free flowing fifties power India to 282 for eight

Jemimah-Vastrakar's free-flowing fifties power India to 282 for eight

Updated on: 28 December,2023 05:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jemimah scored 82 off 77 deliveries, while Vastrakar remained unbeaten on 62 off just 46 balls as the two ensured a huge total for India

Jemimah-Vastrakar's free-flowing fifties power India to 282 for eight

Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues (Pic: @bcciwomen/X)

Listen to this article
Jemimah-Vastrakar's free-flowing fifties power India to 282 for eight
x
00:00

Middle-order batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar scored fine half-centuries, and shared a 68-run partnership, to help India post an imposing 282 for 8 in the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI on Thursday.


Jemimah scored 82 off 77 deliveries, while Vastrakar remained unbeaten on 62 off just 46 balls as the two ensured a huge total for India at the Wankhede Stadium.


Opener Yastika Bhatia (49) was the other notable contributor for the hosts.


Also Read: A big test for Kaur’s India after two victory Tests!

Australia spinner Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner grabbed two wickets each for the visitors.

Earlier in the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the opening women's ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

India are without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana who was unwell for the contest. Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque makes her 50-over debut for India.

India have only 10 wins and 40 losses to show from 50 ODIs against Australia overall, while at home, their record has been simply terrible.

With only four wins in 21 ODIs and 17 defeats at home, India have not beaten Australia in any of their last seven matches playing at home since February 2007.

In fact, the last time India and Australia played ODI cricket at the Wankhede Stadium, the home team suffered heavy defeats in March 2012, losing by 221 runs and five wickets in the last two ODIs of the three-match series.

Also Read: India’s ‘Aus-some’ triumph

India had lost the opening ODI heavily at Ahmedabad by 30 runs and were eventually whitewashed.

However, India have a new leadership pair of skipper Harmanpreet and coach Amol Majumdar and it will be a perfect opportunity to bolster their preparations for the ODI World Cup in 2025. These games will also bring a chance to improve a recent poor record in 50-overs cricket against this opponent.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian womens cricket team India vs Australia cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK