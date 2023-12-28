Jemimah scored 82 off 77 deliveries, while Vastrakar remained unbeaten on 62 off just 46 balls as the two ensured a huge total for India

Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues (Pic: @bcciwomen/X)

Middle-order batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar scored fine half-centuries, and shared a 68-run partnership, to help India post an imposing 282 for 8 in the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI on Thursday.

Jemimah scored 82 off 77 deliveries, while Vastrakar remained unbeaten on 62 off just 46 balls as the two ensured a huge total for India at the Wankhede Stadium.

Opener Yastika Bhatia (49) was the other notable contributor for the hosts.

Australia spinner Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner grabbed two wickets each for the visitors.

Earlier in the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the opening women's ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

India are without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana who was unwell for the contest. Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque makes her 50-over debut for India.

India have only 10 wins and 40 losses to show from 50 ODIs against Australia overall, while at home, their record has been simply terrible.

With only four wins in 21 ODIs and 17 defeats at home, India have not beaten Australia in any of their last seven matches playing at home since February 2007.

In fact, the last time India and Australia played ODI cricket at the Wankhede Stadium, the home team suffered heavy defeats in March 2012, losing by 221 runs and five wickets in the last two ODIs of the three-match series.

India had lost the opening ODI heavily at Ahmedabad by 30 runs and were eventually whitewashed.

However, India have a new leadership pair of skipper Harmanpreet and coach Amol Majumdar and it will be a perfect opportunity to bolster their preparations for the ODI World Cup in 2025. These games will also bring a chance to improve a recent poor record in 50-overs cricket against this opponent.

