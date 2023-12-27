Breaking News
Mumbai: Debris at Kurla station hinder commuters
Mumbai: After taking over from MMRDA, BMC to audit city bridges
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Mumbai: 2 fishermen die mysteriously, while 4 others hospitalised
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Indias Aus some triumph

India’s ‘Aus-some’ triumph

Premium

Updated on: 27 December,2023 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

Bowlers swung the probability back in India's favour with five wickets for only 28 runs, as several Australian players slumped to the turf in exhaustion and frustration at their inability to intimidate their rivals

India’s ‘Aus-some’ triumph

Indian players celebrate the fall of a wicket during Australia's innings. Pic: @bcciwomen/X


Key Highlights

  1. Bowlers swung the probability back in India`s favour with five wickets for only 28 runs
  2. Australia sighed at their own helplessness as a barrage of deliveries came hurling
  3. This was also their largest victory margin over England by runs in women`s Tests

One is to demonstrate qualities of excellence time and again, year after year, amassing figures none could dare come close to. The other is to excel at the right moment, that is about getting it right in that one special moment, rising to the biggest of big occasions. Both earn you accolades, name, and selection – but the latter gives you a real sense of contentment, that which came from the Indian dugout on Sunday. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

harmanpreet kaur indian womens cricket team test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK