Bowlers swung the probability back in India's favour with five wickets for only 28 runs, as several Australian players slumped to the turf in exhaustion and frustration at their inability to intimidate their rivals

Indian players celebrate the fall of a wicket during Australia's innings. Pic: @bcciwomen/X

Listen to this article

One is to demonstrate qualities of excellence time and again, year after year, amassing figures none could dare come close to. The other is to excel at the right moment, that is about getting it right in that one special moment, rising to the biggest of big occasions. Both earn you accolades, name, and selection – but the latter gives you a real sense of contentment, that which came from the Indian dugout on Sunday.