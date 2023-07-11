IND W vs BAN W live updates: It was a good toss to win for Kaur in the opener and if it goes in her favour once again, she might see how well the batters perform

Team India (@BCCIWomen/Twitter)

Listen to this article IND W vs BAN W 2nd T20I live updates: India's batting gladiators make sorry surrender x 00:00

Young Indian opener Shafali Verma would look to make an impact with the willow after a poor start in the series opener as Indian women aim to clinch the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh with another dominant performance in the second game on Tuesday. India coasted to an easy seven-wicket victory in the opening match on Sunday with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazing her way to an unbeaten 35-ball 54 and Smriti Mandhana looking equally dangerous during her short but significant knock of 38.

Bangladesh are such opponents which will give Shafali a good chance to regain some form and notch up a big score at the top of the order. Harmanpreet's unit has shown the gulf in cricketing standards between the two teams and it will be a huge upset if Bangladesh win on Tuesday and restore parity in the series.

The difference in quality between the two teams was there to be seen when Bangladesh batted, as the only batter to at least score at run-a-ball strike-rate was Shorna Akter, who struck two sixes in her 28-ball-28 that took the home team past 100-run mark. What has worked to India's advantage is the fact that all of Bangladesh's top seven batters are right-handers and that has allowed the Indian skipper to stick to one particular line on a Sher-e-Bangla track where the ball at times stops before coming onto the bat.

IND W vs BAN W: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nigar Sultana, Yashtika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sobhana Mostary

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (c), Salma Khatun, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Nahida Akter

Predicted Playing XIs for 2nd T20I

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chhetri (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S Meghna, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani , Monika Patel, Rashi Kanojia, Anusha Bareddi, Minnu Mani.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c/w), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani

IND W vs BAN W: Toss update

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh.

IND W vs BAN W: Confirmed Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh: Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan

2:23 PM: 58/5 in 13.1 overs

Another one bites the dust. The pressure was building up and Jemimah gave in, much to the delight of Sultana. The Indian misses it entirely and Sultana does the rest with the stumping.

2:17 PM: 56/4 in 12 overs

Harleen Deol is in the middle, hits a ball to the mid-on, to which Marufa dives and creates a run out chance. Phew, that is a direct throw and goes to the TV umpires for a referral. Replays show that Deol had already touched upon the mark.

2:10 PM: 48/4 in 8.3 overs

The Women in Blue seem to be in a lot of pressure right now, given that India's top three has headed back to the pavillion. Shorna Aktar makes the most of this opportunity. As Yastika swings across the line, Aktar runs in from long on and goes for a brilliant dive to complete the low catch.

1:56 PM: 37/3 in 5 overs

Now what has prevailed upon the Women in Blue today? Three consecutive wickets for Bangladesh. After Mandhana and Verma, skipper Harmanpreet goes for a golden duck. Khatun is on a brilliant hat-trick.

1:52 PM: 34/2 in 4.3 overs

Mandhana's dismissal is followed by Shafali's. Looks like it was too soon for us to judge her form. Failing to produce the perfect timing, she is deceived by Sultana Khatun who gets a wicket off the first ball of the sixth.

1:49 PM: 33/1 in 4 overs

Nahida Akter catches the big fish. Mandhana departs for a big slog sweep, misses it entirely as she is deceived by the angle and loses her middle and off stumps.

1:42 PM: 26/0 in 3.5 overs

FOUR! First boundary comes off Mandhana's willow off Sultana Khatun's delivery.

1:38 PM: 22/0 in 3 overs

Seems it just took Verma only one match to regain form. The third ball of the third is sent past extra cover, then the fourth is hit in the air and away from the fielder at long on. The last ball of the over is hit straight down the ground, beating the long-on fielder.

1:30 PM: Match begins!

Smriti Mandhana is in the middle with Shafali Verma at the other end. Marufa Akter starts proceedings for Bangladesh.