Even in defeat, England captain Heather Knight could hardly hide her relish for India’s bullet-like bowling. “We learned a lot from how India played in their first innings, how they found that right level between attack and defence and trying to put pressure back on the bowlers.”



Having conquered India in its backyard in T20Is last week, Knight will get her next shot at that elusive victory in less than three months, when New Zealand’s home series gets going in Dunedin on March 19. But following their one-off Test defeat to India in three days, there is plenty to do between now and then.

“(A) good lesson to our bowlers about how to bowl in these conditions. Obviously, with the spin, it was quite extreme. We learned a lot from how India played in their first innings, how they found that right level between attack and defence and tried to put pressure back on the bowlers. We learned a lot from that (and) tried to take it into today a little bit, but (the way) India bowled. They had an outstanding day and suited these conditions in how they executed their plans,” Knight added.