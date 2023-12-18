Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Plaudits for India on historic Test win but not all is lost for England

Plaudits for India on historic Test win, but not all is lost for England

Premium

Updated on: 18 December,2023 11:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India barely displayed any rust of not having played Test cricket in two years, and a first at home after nine years

Plaudits for India on historic Test win, but not all is lost for England

Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues celebrate the fall of a wicket (Pic: X/@bcciwomen)


Key Highlights

  1. For the last three days, India barely displayed any rust of not having played Test cricket
  2. This was also India`s largest victory by runs in women`s Test cricket
  3. Test cricket is no sprint, and it usually rewards teams that can grind out results

Even in defeat, England captain Heather Knight could hardly hide her relish for India’s bullet-like bowling. “We learned a lot from how India played in their first innings, how they found that right level between attack and defence and trying to put pressure back on the bowlers.” 
  
Having conquered India in its backyard in T20Is last week, Knight will get her next shot at that elusive victory in less than three months, when New Zealand’s home series gets going in Dunedin on March 19. But following their one-off Test defeat to India in three days, there is plenty to do between now and then.  
“(A) good lesson to our bowlers about how to bowl in these conditions. Obviously, with the spin, it was quite extreme. We learned a lot from how India played in their first innings, how they found that right level between attack and defence and tried to put pressure back on the bowlers. We learned a lot from that (and) tried to take it into today a little bit, but (the way) India bowled. They had an outstanding day and suited these conditions in how they executed their plans,” Knight added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india england indian womens cricket team Jemimah Rodrigues sports news cricket news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK