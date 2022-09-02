India A vs NZ A Day 2: Carter takes Blackcaps to 400 but hosts respond with impressive start with the bat

Joe Carter made a memorable 197 to put New Zealand A in a strong position against India A. However, Easwaran (87*) and skipper Panchal (47) took India to 156/1 at the end of the day's play

Joe Carter and Sean Solia prepare to bat on Day 2. Pic/ Official Twitter account of New Zealand cricket

Joe Carter made a memorable 197 to put New Zealand A in a strong position against India A on day two of the first unofficial Test here on Friday.

Carter, who resumed the day on 73, went on to bat for 305 balls helping New Zealand A post 400 all out in their first innings. They had resumed the day at 153 for five. It was a one man show from Carter who was the sole batter to cross the 40-run mark.

In response, India A were 156 for one in 37 overs with opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (87 batting off 120) nearing a century. Captain Priyank Panchal perished after scoring 47 off 83 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad (20 batting off 19) was in the middle alongside Easwaran at stumps. India A still trail by 244 runs.

On his debut, pacer Mukesh Kumar picked up a deserving five-wicket haul having taken three wickets on the opening day.

Brief Scores: NZ A 1st Innings 400 all out in 110.5 overs (Joe Carter 197; Mukesh Kumar 5/86, Arzan Nagwaswalla 1/75, Yash Dayal 1/75, Kuldeep Yadav 1/119) vs India A 156/1 in 37 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 87 batting).

