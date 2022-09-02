Breaking News
India A vs NZ A Day 2: Carter takes Blackcaps to 400 but hosts respond with impressive start with the bat

Updated on: 02 September,2022 07:33 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Joe Carter made a memorable 197 to put New Zealand A in a strong position against India A. However, Easwaran (87*) and skipper Panchal (47) took India to 156/1 at the end of the day's play

India A vs NZ A Day 2: Carter takes Blackcaps to 400 but hosts respond with impressive start with the bat

Joe Carter and Sean Solia prepare to bat on Day 2. Pic/ Official Twitter account of New Zealand cricket


Joe Carter made a memorable 197 to put New Zealand A in a strong position against India A on day two of the first unofficial Test here on Friday.


Carter, who resumed the day on 73, went on to bat for 305 balls helping New Zealand A post 400 all out in their first innings. They had resumed the day at 153 for five. It was a one man show from Carter who was the sole batter to cross the 40-run mark.

In response, India A were 156 for one in 37 overs with opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (87 batting off 120) nearing a century. Captain Priyank Panchal perished after scoring 47 off 83 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad (20 batting off 19) was in the middle alongside Easwaran at stumps. India A still trail by 244 runs.


On his debut, pacer Mukesh Kumar picked up a deserving five-wicket haul having taken three wickets on the opening day.

Brief Scores: NZ A 1st Innings 400 all out in 110.5 overs (Joe Carter 197; Mukesh Kumar 5/86, Arzan Nagwaswalla 1/75, Yash Dayal 1/75, Kuldeep Yadav 1/119) vs India A 156/1 in 37 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 87 batting).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

