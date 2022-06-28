Hardik Pandya reveals why Ruturaj Gaikwad did not open the batting against Ireland

Hooda, who was playing his fourth T20I for India, ended up opening and top-scoring for the visitors as he remained unbeaten on 47 off 29

Ruturaj Gaikwad. Pic/Getty Images

India skipper Hardik Pandya has revealed that he didn’t want to risk sending out Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings in the first T20 against Ireland as he picked up a calf niggle in the first half of the game.

India chased down a 109-run target with relative ease in the rain-curtailed T20 against hosts Ireland on Sunday night.

Hooda opens innings

But at the halfway stage instead of regular opener Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda walked out to open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan.

Hardik Pandya

“Rutu had a niggle in his calf,” Pandya said at the post-match press conference. “We had the choice of taking a risk and sending him in [to open], but I was not okay with it. A player’s well-being is more important, and [I thought] we’ll be able to manage what happens in the match.”

Hooda, who was playing his fourth T20I for India, ended up top-scoring for the visitors as he remained unbeaten on 47 off 29.

No batting order issues

“It was quite simple after that, there wasn’t much of a decision to make; whatever our [batting-order] numbers were, we all went up one spot, and it wasn’t a big headache. We wanted to make sure we weren’t taking any chances with Rutu.”

India expect young stars to shine

India will be hoping for clear weather and improved performances from rookies like Umran Malik when it clashes with Ireland in the second and final T20, here on Tuesday.

The rain had reduced the series-opener to 12-overs a side contest and it could well be another shortened game considering a rather gloomy forecast for match day. With a full strength squad to be played in the T20s against England next month, the final match against Ireland presents another opportunity to the younger players to show what they are capable of.

