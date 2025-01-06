India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan announces retirement from white ball cricket

Rishi Dhawan made 134 appearances in List A games in which he registered 186 wickets with an average of 29.74. With the willow. he garnered 2,906 runs with an average of 38.23 including one century. His career highlights include helping Himachal to their first Vijay Hazare Trophy title back in 2021-22

Picture Courtesy/Rishi Dhawan's Instagram account

After representing Team India in just four matches, all-rounder Rishi Dhawan announced his retirement from the limited-overs formats.

Rishi Dhawan featured in three ODIs and one T20i for Team India. In three ODIs, he scored 12 runs in two innings with an average of 12 and with the ball, he took one wicket.

In the shortest format of the game, Rishi Dhawan scored just one run and bagged one wicket.

The 34-year-old took to his official social media and announced the decision of his retirement from the limited-overs format.

"It's with a heavy heart, even though I have no regrets, that I'd like to announce my retirement from Indian cricket (Limited over). It's a sport that has defined my life for the past 20 years. This game has given me immeasurable joy and countless memories that will always stay very close to my heart," Rishi Dhawan wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I want to take a moment to show my gratitude towards the opportunities that were given to me by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. From humble beginnings to representing my nation on the grandest stages, it has been a privilege. Cricket has been my passion, and my reason for waking up every morning. I would like to thank all of my coaches, mentors, teammates, and support staff for the valuable contributions you have made to shaping me into the person I am today," the post added.

Rishi Dhawan made 134 appearances in List A games in which he registered 186 wickets with an average of 29.74. With the willow. he garnered 2,906 runs with an average of 38.23 including one century.

In 135 T20s, he grabbed 118 wickets at an average of 26.44 and conceded runs at an economy rate of 7.06 whereas he slammed 1740 runs at a strike rate of 121.33. His career highlights include helping Himachal to their first Vijay Hazare Trophy title back in 2021-22.

Rishi Dhawan will continue to represent Himachal Pradesh in first-class cricket in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

His side is currently placed in the second spot in Group B of the tournament. His team is still in contention for the quarterfinals of the competition.

Dhawan has played all five matches for Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season so far where he has managed to score 397 runs at an average of 79.40 and has snapped 11 wickets at an average of 28.45. With a score of 397 runs, he is the second-highest run-getter for his side.

Dhawan has played 39 Indian Premier League games for Kings XI Punjab (2014-2024) and Mumbai Indians (2013), taking 25 wickets and scoring 210 runs.

(With ANI Inputs)