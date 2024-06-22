'India are fortunate to have Jasprit': Manjrekar

Bumrah bowled an incisive spell (3-7) to guide India to a convincing 47-run victory over Afghanistan in their opening Super Eights fixture of the T20 World Cup here

Sanjay Manjrekar

India are fortunate to have a bowler of the calibre of Jasprit Bumrah, who is head and shoulders above the rest in international cricket, feels former batter Sanjay Manjrekar.

Bumrah bowled an incisive spell (3-7) to guide India to a convincing 47-run victory over Afghanistan in their opening Super Eights fixture of the T20 World Cup here.

“There were many matches when we had not conceded the boundary and look at the difference between him and the couple of other seamers,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

“They were also international standard, but quite rightly I mean, he’s looking even better and when you look at all the top-class bowlers around the world.

“There’s a big margin between them and Bumrah and India are so fortunate to have him in your playing 11,” Manjrekar added.

