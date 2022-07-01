India batsman KL Rahul undergoes surgery successfully in Germany

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul tweeted

Picture courtesy/KL Rahul's Twitter account

Senior India opener and regular vice-captain KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany and is expected to be out of competitive cricket for another couple of months.

Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon 🏏♥️ pic.twitter.com/eBjcQTV03z — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 29, 2022

Rahul, who was forced to opt out of the home T20I series against South Africa earlier this month, has over the years had recurrent lower abdominal related fitness issues, including groin strains and hamstring injuries. “It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul tweeted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever