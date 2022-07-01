Breaking News
India batsman KL Rahul undergoes surgery successfully in Germany

Updated on: 01 July,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul tweeted

Senior India opener and regular vice-captain KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery for sports hernia in Germany and is expected to be out of competitive cricket for another couple of months.






Rahul, who was forced to opt out of the home T20I series against South Africa earlier this month, has over the years had recurrent lower abdominal related fitness issues, including groin strains and hamstring injuries. “It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” Rahul tweeted.

