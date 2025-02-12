India beat England by 142 runs; sweep series 3-0

Gill's 112 off 102 balls led India to an imposing 356, and England could only manage 214

Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill's hundred was the lead act in India's 142-run victory over England in the third and final ODI, which also helped the hosts sweep the series 3-0 here on Wednesday.

Gill's 112 off 102 balls led India to an imposing 356, and England could only manage 214.

For India, pacers Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were main wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: India: 356 all out in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 112, Virat Kohli 52, Shreyas Iyer 78, Adil Rashid 4/64) beat England: 214 in 34.2 overs (Tom Banton 38; Arshdeep Singh 2/33, Harshit Rana 2/31, Axar Patel 2/22).

