Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav also chipped in with 3-6 from her three overs to help India shoot South Africa out for a mere 84 in 17.1 overs after opting to bowl

India’s Pooja Vastrakar (right) celebrates a SA wicket with Radha Yadav yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India beat SA by 10 wkts to level series 1-1 x 00:00

Pacer Pooja Vastrakar ran riot with a career-best bowling show of 4-13 before Smriti Mandhana shone with the bat with an unbeaten half century, as India thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets in the third and final women’s T20I to level the series 1-1 here on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav also chipped in with 3-6 from her three overs to help India shoot South Africa out for a mere 84 in 17.1 overs after opting to bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India eye improved bowling show in final T20I vs Proteas

India easily chased down the small target of 85 with 55 balls to spare and without losing any wicket with opening batters Mandhana and Shafali Verma remaining not out on 54 and 27 respectively.

Mandhana hit the winning runs—a six off Nadine de Klerk—as India reached 88 for no loss in 10.5 overs. This was India’s biggest victory over South Africa in this format.

Brief scores

South Africa 84 all out (T Brits 20; P Vastrakar 4-13, R Yadav 3-6) lost to India 88-0 (S Mandhana 54*, S Verma 27*) by 10 wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever