Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India beat SA by 10 wkts to level series 1 1

India beat SA by 10 wkts to level series 1-1

Updated on: 10 July,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav also chipped in with 3-6 from her three overs to help India shoot South Africa out for a mere 84 in 17.1 overs after opting to bowl

India beat SA by 10 wkts to level series 1-1

India’s Pooja Vastrakar (right) celebrates a SA wicket with Radha Yadav yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
India beat SA by 10 wkts to level series 1-1
x
00:00

Pacer Pooja Vastrakar ran riot with a career-best bowling show of 4-13 before Smriti Mandhana shone with the bat with an unbeaten half century, as India thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets in the third and final women’s T20I to level the series 1-1 here on Tuesday.


Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav also chipped in with 3-6 from her three overs to help India shoot South Africa out for a mere 84 in 17.1 overs after opting to bowl.


Also Read: India eye improved bowling show in final T20I vs Proteas


India easily chased down the small target of 85 with 55 balls to spare and without losing any wicket with opening batters Mandhana and Shafali Verma remaining not out on 54 and 27 respectively.

Mandhana hit the winning runs—a six off Nadine de Klerk—as India reached 88 for no loss in 10.5 overs. This was India’s biggest victory over South Africa in this format.

Brief scores
South Africa 84 all out (T Brits 20; P Vastrakar 4-13, R Yadav 3-6) lost to India 88-0 (S Mandhana 54*, S Verma 27*) by 10 wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Smriti Mandhana indian womens cricket team t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK