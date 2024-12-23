This comes after an incident at a press conference on Saturday involving Jadeja, where the spinner answered questions in Hindi

Ravindra Jadeja

Listen to this article India boycotts media match with Australia amid Jadeja press conference row x 00:00

The scheduled press match between the Indian and Australian media was cancelled after the Indian media reportedly boycotted a pre-arranged game, following a press conference row involving all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 game scheduled for Sunday at Junction Oval in Melbourne was cancelled after the Indian team’s media manager decided not to participate. This decision prompted several members of the travelling media contingent to withdraw as well, making it impossible to organise a formal match, a report in The Age quoted multiple sources.

Also Read: Australia whip out the victim card...again!

This comes after an incident at a press conference on Saturday involving Jadeja, where the spinner answered questions in Hindi. After a half-hour delay in the scheduled media appearance after India completed a training session at the ground. Jadeja began taking questions from Indian journalists. Following nine minutes of discussion in Hindi, the presser was ended as the team bus had to depart. Hence, the player couldn’t stay any longer, according to India’s media manager.

However, some Australian media are claiming that Jadeja has refused to answer questions in English. “The Australian media were bemused and confused when the star all-rounder refused to answer questions in English. It was obviously an annoying situation for the journalists who made the effort to turn up,” Channel 7 said in its report. In reality, Jadeja never refused to answer questions in English.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever