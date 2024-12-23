Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India boycotts media match with Australia amid Jadeja press conference row

India boycotts media match with Australia amid Jadeja press conference row

Updated on: 23 December,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

This comes after an incident at a press conference on Saturday involving Jadeja, where the spinner answered questions in Hindi

India boycotts media match with Australia amid Jadeja press conference row

Ravindra Jadeja

Listen to this article
India boycotts media match with Australia amid Jadeja press conference row
x
00:00

The scheduled press match between the Indian and Australian media was cancelled after the Indian media reportedly boycotted a pre-arranged game, following a press conference row involving all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja


The T20 game scheduled for Sunday at Junction Oval in Melbourne was cancelled after the Indian team’s media manager decided not to participate. This decision prompted several members of the travelling media contingent to withdraw as well, making it impossible to organise a formal match, a report in The Age quoted multiple sources.


Also Read: Australia whip out the victim card...again!


This comes after an incident at a press conference on Saturday involving Jadeja, where the spinner answered questions in Hindi. After a half-hour delay in the scheduled media appearance after India completed a training session at the ground. Jadeja began taking questions from Indian journalists. Following nine minutes of discussion in Hindi, the presser was ended as the team bus had to depart. Hence, the player couldn’t stay any longer, according to India’s media manager.

However, some Australian media are claiming that Jadeja has refused to answer questions in English. “The Australian media were bemused and confused when the star all-rounder refused to answer questions in English. It was obviously an annoying situation for the journalists who made the effort to turn up,” Channel 7 said in its report. In reality, Jadeja never refused to answer questions in English. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy ravindra jadeja India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK