Did you know India’s Champions Trophy star had a film cameo before playing for national side

Updated on: 12 March,2025 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Varun first took cricket seriously at the age of 26, starting with tennis ball competitions

Team India (Pic: AFP)

Varun Chakravarthy was at his finest in the recently-concluded 2025 Champions Trophy, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.


The Indian spinner impressed one and all with his disciplined bowling, claiming nine wickets in just three matches. His remarkable show in the competition further solidified his reputation, which he initially built in the domestic circuit and with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).


However, not many are aware that before making his T20I debut for India in 2021, Varun had a brief cameo in the 2014 Tamil film 'Jeeva', starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role.


At that time, he was still a budding cricketer, and it took him several years to achieve his dream of representing India on the international stage.

Varun first took cricket seriously at the age of 26, starting with tennis ball competitions. He soon progressed to the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) before earning a contract with Kolkata Knight Riders. His journey to the top was not without challenges, and his debut for India was a defining moment in his career.

Former Indian cricket team bowling coach Bharat Arun recalled Varun's nervousness during his debut, particularly his interaction with then-captain Virat Kohli. "He definitely looked a bit overawed. He was scared of even telling Virat Kohli what field setting he wanted. He ended up bowling to the field given to him," Arun, who also works with Varun at Kolkata Knight Riders, shared with The Indian Express.

However, Varun's evolution as a cricketer has been remarkable. His performances in the Champions Trophy 2025 have transformed him into a household name. Bharat Arun reflected on his growth: "Look at him now. He is a totally different cricketer. We say cricket at the elite level is 90% mental, and Varun stands true for it. He now knows what to do when given the ball. He is setting his own field, because he believes in himself more.”

