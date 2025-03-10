Breaking News
Four suffocate to death while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
NCP (SP) workers stage protest at metro station in Pune; disrupt operations
Latur civic body file 3 cases, remove 600 illegal banners and hoardings
WPL 2025: Police issues traffic advisory ahead of matches at Brabourne Stadium
Fire breaks out at multiple shops and huts in Goregaon
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > KKR appoint Ottis Gibson as assistant coach

KKR appoint Ottis Gibson as assistant coach

Updated on: 10 March,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Kolkata
IANS |

Top

He comes with extensive experience, having had two stints as bowling coach of the England Cricket Team — from 2007-10 and again from 2015-17

KKR appoint Ottis Gibson as assistant coach

Ottis Gibson

Listen to this article
KKR appoint Ottis Gibson as assistant coach
x
00:00

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have announced former West Indies fast bowler Ottis Gibson will join the team as an assistant coach ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League season.


Also Read: Gujarat Titans sign Wade as assistant coach


A former fast bowler from Barbados himself, with over 650 first-class wickets to his name, Ottis represented West Indies in both Tests and ODIs from 1995-1999 before embarking on his journey as a coach. He comes with extensive experience, having had two stints as bowling coach of the England Cricket Team — from 2007-10 and again from 2015-17.


He served as head coach of the West Indies from 2010-14. During his tenure, the team won its first ICC World T20 title, in 2012 in Sri Lanka. He went on to become Head coach of the South African team from 2017-2019, and has since held several coaching positions across the T20 franchise circuit.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kolkata knight riders west indies indian premier league IPL 2025 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK