He comes with extensive experience, having had two stints as bowling coach of the England Cricket Team — from 2007-10 and again from 2015-17

Ottis Gibson

Listen to this article KKR appoint Ottis Gibson as assistant coach x 00:00

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have announced former West Indies fast bowler Ottis Gibson will join the team as an assistant coach ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Gujarat Titans sign Wade as assistant coach

A former fast bowler from Barbados himself, with over 650 first-class wickets to his name, Ottis represented West Indies in both Tests and ODIs from 1995-1999 before embarking on his journey as a coach. He comes with extensive experience, having had two stints as bowling coach of the England Cricket Team — from 2007-10 and again from 2015-17.

He served as head coach of the West Indies from 2010-14. During his tenure, the team won its first ICC World T20 title, in 2012 in Sri Lanka. He went on to become Head coach of the South African team from 2017-2019, and has since held several coaching positions across the T20 franchise circuit.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever