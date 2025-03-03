Ajinkya Rahane appointed KKR captain ahead of IPL 2025

Venkatesh Iyer, who was in the race for KKR's captaincy, has been named as Ajinkya Rahane's deputy. Ajinkya Rahane replaced Shreyas Iyer as the captain of KKR. Iyer will now lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane (Pic: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

Team India veteran Ajinkya Rahane was appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Ajinkya Rahane, whose premium format has been Test cricket, has reinvented himself in the shortest format by performing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. He finished the domestic league as the leading run-scorer with 469 runs at a strike rate of 164.56.

In the IPL, Ajinkya Rahane also showcased his prowess with the willow while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ajinkya Rahane replaced Shreyas Iyer as the captain of KKR. Iyer will now lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025.

Iyer and KKR had surprisingly parted ways after a triumphant campaign in the last edition.

Venkatesh Iyer, who was in the race for KKR's captaincy, has been named as Ajinkya Rahane's deputy.

Rahane has played for KKR in the past and the franchise bought him for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore at the mega auction.

"It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title,¿ said Rahane in a statement.

Rahane, who captained India to a historic Test series in Australia in 2020-21, led Mumbai to the semifinals in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy.

In IPL, he has previously captained Rajasthan Royals where he was replaced by Steve Smith in the middle of the 2019 season.

KKR did not have too many captaincy options in the squad. Among the Indian players, they had to choose between Rahane, Venkatesh and Rinku Singh.

KKR will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 season-opener at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

(With PTI Inputs)