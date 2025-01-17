Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India cricketers to curb family time on tour after Australia defeat

India cricketers to curb family time on tour after Australia defeat

Updated on: 17 January,2025 05:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The guidelines, seen by AFP on Friday, also makes participation in domestic cricket "mandatory to be eligible for selection in the national team"

India cricketers to curb family time on tour after Australia defeat

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
India cricketers to curb family time on tour after Australia defeat
x
00:00

India's cricket board has capped the amount of time players can spend with their families on tour after a string of Test defeats including a 3-1 drubbing in Australia this month.


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued new policies Thursday for the senior men's team detailing guidelines to "promote discipline, unity and a positive team environment". As part of the new guidelines, families will be allowed to stay with the players for a maximum of two weeks during overseas tours of 45 days or more.


The guidelines, seen by AFP on Friday, also makes participation in domestic cricket "mandatory to be eligible for selection in the national team".


Non-compliance could result in disciplinary action including fines and a ban on participating in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian broadcaster NDTV reported. The new rules come on the heels of sharp criticism of the board, which critics have accused of allowing a 'star culture' to thrive.

"The cricket board needs to stop acting like admirers and put their foot down," retired Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar told news channel India Today earlier this month after the Australia tour. Top players, including captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, have not played in the domestic circuit in years. Both have come under fire for failing to deliver wins in recent bilateral series.

Rohit, who missed the only India win in Australia because of the birth of his second child, managed 31 runs in three matches. Kohli scored one century but managed only 90 runs across his eight other innings. The new BCCI rules prohibit players from travelling separately to and from matches and practice sessions.

"Separate travel arrangements are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion," the board said, adding that all team members were "required to stay for the entire duration of the scheduled practices".

"This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team," said the board. India's next Test tour is slated for June in England, where they will play five matches.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma virat kohli border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 India vs Australia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK